Income tax: Can your business income be clubbed with your husband’s? ITAT ruling offers relief to woman

The Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT), Chandigarh Bench, has ruled in favour of a woman whose timber-trading business was treated by tax authorities as a benami concern of a family-owned firm, holding that the department had failed to establish a connection between the two businesses.

In Meena Garg vs Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax, ITA Nos. 1165 to 1170/CHD/2013, the tribunal set aside the order of the Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals), which had upheld the department’s decision to treat the income of Garg’s proprietorship, Punjab Timber Trading Company, as income belonging to Punjab Plywood Industries.

The ruling, pronounced on 26 February 2014, covered six assessment years from 2002-03 to 2007-08.

Why did the Income Tax Department question her business? The dispute arose following a search conducted on the family group in March 2007. During the search, Garg told tax officials that she was a housewife, depended on her husband for household expenses and was not running any business. She also said she had no knowledge of Punjab Timber Trading Company or its books of accounts.

However, during subsequent assessment proceedings, Garg acknowledged that she had an independent timber-trading business. She said she had started it in 1997 after her husband suggested the idea, employed a worker and signed cheques presented by her husband, although she did not manage the business directly.

The assessing officer relied on her initial statement during the search to conclude that the proprietorship was merely operating in her name, while Punjab Plywood Industries was its actual owner. The officer consequently treated the business income as belonging to the family firm.

The Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) upheld the decision, prompting Garg to approach the tribunal.

What did the taxpayer argue? Garg argued that Punjab Timber Trading Company was her independent proprietorship and that she had a separate permanent account number (PAN).

She also contended that the Income Tax Act did not provide for clubbing an individual's business income with that of a separate partnership firm merely because her husband was one of its partners.

Her case further relied on the absence of evidence showing that the capital for her business had come from Punjab Plywood Industries. She argued that the department had not established that the proprietorship was a benami concern of the other firm.

Why did ITAT rule in her favour? The tribunal examined an earlier Madras High Court decision cited by the tax department, in which a business had been treated as benami after authorities considered factors such as common business premises, the movement of capital, the nature of the businesses and the actual involvement of family members.

The Chandigarh bench found that comparable evidence was missing in Garg’s case.

The department had not established that Punjab Plywood Industries had supplied materials to Punjab Timber Trading Company, transferred money to it or allowed it to operate from the same premises. Nor had it demonstrated that capital had moved from the family firm to Garg’s proprietorship.

The tribunal also considered Garg’s explanation that she had been nervous during the search and had misunderstood the questions as relating to her husband’s business.

“In the absence of such nexus, there is no provision to hold that the firm i.e. M/s Punjab Timber Trading Co run by the assessee was ‘benami’ of M/s Punjab Plywood Industries,” the tribunal observed.

It set aside the appellate order and held that Punjab Timber Trading Company could not be treated as a bogus proprietorship on the evidence presented. Garg’s appeals were allowed.

What does the ruling mean for taxpayers? The decision highlights the importance of evidence when the Income Tax Department challenges the ownership of a business. A taxpayer’s initial statement during a search can be relevant, but the department must also establish the factual basis for concluding that a business belongs to another person or entity.

The ruling does not prevent tax authorities from investigating businesses suspected of being benami. Instead, it underscores that a family relationship, or a disputed statement made during a search, cannot by itself substitute for evidence connecting the business to its alleged real owner.