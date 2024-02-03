Income Tax: CBDT notifies ITR forms 1 to 6 for AY-2024-25. Details here
Earlier, ITR-1 and ITR-4 for the A.Y. 2024-25 were notified dated 22.12.2023. All ITR Forms 1 to 6 have since been notified and will come into effect from 1st April, 2024.
Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has notified Income Tax Return Forms well in advance for the Assessment Year 2024-25. The CBDT has notified Income-tax Return Forms (ITR Form) - 2, 3 and 5 for the Assessment Year 2024-25. Further, ITR Form-6 has also been notified.