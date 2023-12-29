Income Tax: CBDT releases circular on 1% TDS on e-commerce transactions. Details here
The deduction of 1% TDS is meant to be made at the time of credit of the amount of sale or service to the account of e-commerce participant. The confusion, however, arises when there is more than one e-commerce operators. The CBDT has released a circular to clarify doubts pertaining to this.
The Finance Act, 2020 has a provision under Section 194-O of the Income Tax (I-T) Act which mandated that e-commerce operator will deduct income tax at the rate of one percent of the gross amount of sale of goods or provision of service or both.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message