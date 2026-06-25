Income Tax Challan Correction Rules 2026: Taxpayers can now correct assessment year, major and minor head details online

The Income Tax Department has made efforts to ensure that the challan correction process becomes easier. The changes permit taxpayers to rectify certain tax payment omissions and errors directly through the e-Filing portal.
The facility is helpful during the ongoing income tax return (ITR) filing season. Slight errors in challan details can result in complications, tax credit mismatches, refund delays or other issues related to compliance and tax regulations. Therefore, the online correction mechanism allows PAN holders to update specific details in challans without having to approach the tax department for rectifications.
Taxpayers can correct the following details in eligible challans:
The facility is available only through a registered, logged-in account on the Income Tax e-Filing portal. The challan must be eligible for rectification and must not have already been ‘consumed’ during processing or be legitimately pending with any other authorities.
Correction Item
Time Limit
|Assessment Year
|Within 7 days of the challan deposit date
|Major Head
|Within 30 days of the challan deposit date
|Minor Head
|Within 30 days of the challan deposit date
The online correction facility currently applies only to challans for Assessment Year (AY) 2020-21 and later. Further, the online ‘minor head’ correction facility is available only for the following payment categories:
For challans outside these categories, taxpayers may need to approach their Jurisdictional Assessing Officer (JAO) for assistance. Also, if you have doubts, you must seek professional guidance.
The online challan correction facility does not apply to ITNS 281 challans used for Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) and Tax Collected at Source (TCS) payments through TAN.
Ensure that any corrections or rectifications relating to TDS or TCS challans are carried out through the TRACES platform or the prescribed departmental process, as applicable.
Taxpayers can submit a correction request through the Income Tax e-Filing portal by following these steps diligently:
What must not be overlooked is that only eligible, unconsumed challans will be available for corrections or rectifications through the online service.
All human beings are prone to mistakes. Errors in challan details are among the most common reasons for tax-credit mismatches during ITR filing. An incorrect Assessment Year, Major Head or Minor Head can prevent tax payments from being properly reflected in a taxpayer’s records. These mismatches can create complications and compliance issues that will eventually require rework and rectification.
Therefore, by enabling online corrections, the Income Tax Department has reduced the need for manual intervention and physical follow-ups. The facility allows taxpayers to resolve common errors quickly, ensuring accurate tax-credit reporting and smoother processing of income tax returns.
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