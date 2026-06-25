Income Tax Challan Correction Rules 2026: Taxpayers can now correct assessment year, major and minor head details online

The Income Tax Department has made efforts to ensure that the challan correction process becomes easier. The changes permit taxpayers to rectify certain tax payment omissions and errors directly through the e-Filing portal.

The facility is helpful during the ongoing income tax return (ITR) filing season. Slight errors in challan details can result in complications, tax credit mismatches, refund delays or other issues related to compliance and tax regulations. Therefore, the online correction mechanism allows PAN holders to update specific details in challans without having to approach the tax department for rectifications.

What can be corrected online? Taxpayers can correct the following details in eligible challans:

Assessment Year (AY)

Major Head (Tax Applicable)

Minor Head (Type of Payment) The facility is available only through a registered, logged-in account on the Income Tax e-Filing portal. The challan must be eligible for rectification and must not have already been ‘consumed’ during processing or be legitimately pending with any other authorities.

Correction Item Time Limit Assessment Year Within 7 days of the challan deposit date Major Head Within 30 days of the challan deposit date Minor Head Within 30 days of the challan deposit date

Which challans are eligible? The online correction facility currently applies only to challans for Assessment Year (AY) 2020-21 and later. Further, the online ‘minor head’ correction facility is available only for the following payment categories:

100 – Advance Tax

300 – Self-Assessment Tax

400 – Demand Payment as Regular Assessment Tax For challans outside these categories, taxpayers may need to approach their Jurisdictional Assessing Officer (JAO) for assistance. Also, if you have doubts, you must seek professional guidance.

Are TDS and TCS challans covered? The online challan correction facility does not apply to ITNS 281 challans used for Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) and Tax Collected at Source (TCS) payments through TAN.

Ensure that any corrections or rectifications relating to TDS or TCS challans are carried out through the TRACES platform or the prescribed departmental process, as applicable.

How can you submit a challan correction request? Taxpayers can submit a correction request through the Income Tax e-Filing portal by following these steps diligently:

Log in to the e-Filing portal using PAN credentials. In case of doubt, check the official website for complete details. Navigate to the ‘Services’ tab and select the option ‘Challan Correction.’ Create a new challan correction request by following the given instructions. Select the eligible challan to be corrected from the options. Update the essential fields and data points, such as Assessment Year, Major Head or Minor Head. Review the changes again, make sure nothing is missed and verify the details. Complete e-verification using Aadhaar OTP, Electronic Verification Code (EVC), Digital Signature Certificate (DSC) or any other permitted method. Finally, submit the request and track its updated ‘status’ through the official portal. What must not be overlooked is that only eligible, unconsumed challans will be available for corrections or rectifications through the online service.

Important restrictions taxpayers should know The Income Tax Department permits only one online correction request per challan. Once a correction request has been submitted through the e-Filing portal, any additional modifications must be routed through the Jurisdictional Assessing Officer. You are not permitted to submit more than one request. Taxpayers should therefore carefully review all details before submitting the correction request. Why does the facility matter? All human beings are prone to mistakes. Errors in challan details are among the most common reasons for tax-credit mismatches during ITR filing. An incorrect Assessment Year, Major Head or Minor Head can prevent tax payments from being properly reflected in a taxpayer’s records. These mismatches can create complications and compliance issues that will eventually require rework and rectification.