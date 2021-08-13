Several taxpayers who filed their income tax return ( ITR ) for FY2020-21 after 31 July were charged interest and late fees despite the extension of the deadline. The last date for filing ITR for the last financial year has been extended till 30 September 2021, from July 31 to give taxpayers compliance relief during the pandemic.

“The due date of filing ITR for FY2020-21 (AY 2021-22) is 30th September 2021 (extended from 31st July). Therefore, late filing fees and interest u/s 234A up to a certain extent shall be applicable only after the due date which is 30th September 2021. However, due to a technical glitch on the Income-tax portal, late filing fees & excess interest were levied in few cases filed after 31st July which is incorrect, so the department will issue a refund of late fees & excess interest paid by the taxpayers," said Abhishek Soni, Co-Founder & CEO, Tax2win

The Income Tax Department has said it will refund the excess interest and late fee paid by taxpayers due to software error while filing ITR for 2020-21.

“Despite the extension, some taxpayers who filed their income tax returns after July 31 were falsely charged late filing fees and interest due to the system issue. On Wednesday, the income tax department announced to refund the excess late fees and the interest mistakenly charged from the taxpayers, if any. The department confirmed that those taxpayers who were charged such incorrect late filing fees under section 234F and interest under section 234A while filing the return would get the refund of the excess amount after correct calculation while processing the return at the Central Processing Unit (CPC), Bangalore," Archit Gupta, Founder and CEO - Clear said.

The government also confirmed that the ITR software error was fixed on August 1, 2021, itself. The department has also advised taxpayers to use the latest version of the ITR Utility (preparation software) or file online.

Generally, taxpayers are required to file ITR by July 31 of any year (unless extended by the government). This year, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has extended the last date for filing ITR for FY2020-21 (AY2021-22) to September 2021 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

