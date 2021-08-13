Income tax: Charged late fee for filing ITR? Tax department to refund amount

“Despite the extension, some taxpayers who filed their income tax returns after July 31 were falsely charged late filing fees and interest due to the system issue. On Wednesday, the income tax department announced to refund the excess late fees and the interest mistakenly charged from the taxpayers, if any. The department confirmed that those taxpayers who were charged such incorrect late filing fees under section 234F and interest under section 234A while filing the return would get the refund of the excess amount after correct calculation while processing the return at the Central Processing Unit (CPC), Bangalore," Archit Gupta, Founder and CEO - Clear said.

