Income Tax: Check the latest list of 29 banks available for e-Pay Tax service

The Income Tax (I-T) department had rolled out a new e-Pay Tax service wherein the entire chain of activities related to payment of direct taxes, from generation of challan (CRN) to making payment and recording of the payment history is enabled through the e-Filing portal for authorized banks.
Taxpayers are offered a wide range of modes for payment, including Net Banking, Debit card, Pay at Bank Counter.
Taxpayers are also given the option to use RTGS/NEFT & Payment Gateway (Net Banking, Debit Card, Credit Card & UPI) modes to make payments through banks which are not authorized to directly collect the taxes.
To make payment using this functionality, Challan (CRN) is mandatorily needed to be created on the e-Pay Tax Functionality of the e-Filing Portal.
All payments through Authorised Banks are required to be made through the e-Filing portal only. Taxpayers can make payment through Non-Authorised Banks with NEFT/RTGS and Payment Gateway
Recently, I-T department has updated the list of banks to expand it to 29. Here we reproduce the entire list of banks available at the e-filing portal.
Bank name
|New/ Migrated Bank
|Date of enablement at e-Pay Tax Service at e-Filing Portal
|Axis Bank
|Migrated
|01-Nov-22
|Bandhan Bank
|New Bank
|12-Jul-23
|Bank of Baroda
|Migrated Bank
|01-Feb-23
|Bank of India
|Migrated Bank
|01-Sep-22
|Bank of Maharashtra
|Migrated Bank
|01-Oct-22
|Canara Bank
|Migrated Bank
|01-Oct-22
|Central Bank of India
|Migrated Bank
|01-Nov-22
|City Union Bank
|New Bank
|01-Jan-23
|DCB Bank
|New Bank
|16-Jun-23
|Federal Bank
|New Bank
|01-Jul-22
|HDFC Bank
|Migrated Bank
|01-Apr-23
|ICICI Bank
|Migrated Bank
|01-Nov-22
|IDBI Bank
|Migrated Bank
|01-Jan-23
|Indian Bank
|Migrated Bank
|01-Nov-22
|Indian Overseas Bank
|Migrated Bank
|01-Oct-22
|IndusInd Bank
|New Bank
|07-Jan-23
|Jammu & Kashmir Bank
|Migrated Bank
|01-Jan-23
Karur Vysya Bank
|New Bank
|01-Oct-22
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|New Bank
|01-Jul-22
|Karnataka Bank
|New Bank
|13-Dec-23
|Punjab National Bank
|Migrated Bank
|01-Dec-22
Punjab & Sind Bank
|Migrated Bank
|01-Apr-23
|RBL Bank
|New Bank
|28-Apr-23
|State Bank of India
|Migrated Bank
|01-Apr-23
|South Indian bank
|New Bank
|22-Mar-23
|UCO Bank
|Migrated Bank
|01-Jan-23
Union Bank
|Migrated Bank
|01-Jan-23
|Dhanlaxmi Bank
|New Bank
|26-Jun -24
IDFC First Bank
|New Bank
|27-Nov-24
Tax payments through other than authorised banks can be made via NEFT/RTGS or payment gateway modes at e-Pay Tax service at e-Filing portal
No. Once a Challan (CRN) is generated, the taxpayer cannot change the Mode of Payment. However, if the taxpayer wants to make tax payment through some other mode, a new challan needs to be generated and the old challan will expire after 15 days.
On completion of tax payment, a Challan Receipt is generated. The Challan Receipt contains Challan Identification Number (CIN), BSR Code and Date of Payment and other information. Simultaneously, the status of the CRN will also be updated as paid under the payment history tab. Taxpayers can download and view the Challan Receipt from Payment History.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess