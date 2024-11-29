Income Tax: Check the latest list of 29 banks available for e-Pay Tax service

Income Tax: All payments through authorised banks are required to be made through the e-Filing portal only

The Income Tax (I-T) department had rolled out a new e-Pay Tax service wherein the entire chain of activities related to payment of direct taxes, from generation of challan (CRN) to making payment and recording of the payment history is enabled through the e-Filing portal for authorized banks.

Taxpayers are offered a wide range of modes for payment, including Net Banking, Debit card, Pay at Bank Counter.

Taxpayers are also given the option to use RTGS/NEFT & Payment Gateway (Net Banking, Debit Card, Credit Card & UPI) modes to make payments through banks which are not authorized to directly collect the taxes.

To make payment using this functionality, Challan (CRN) is mandatorily needed to be created on the e-Pay Tax Functionality of the e-Filing Portal.

All payments through Authorised Banks are required to be made through the e-Filing portal only. Taxpayers can make payment through Non-Authorised Banks with NEFT/RTGS and Payment Gateway

Recently, I-T department has updated the list of banks to expand it to 29. Here we reproduce the entire list of banks available at the e-filing portal.

These are the 29 banks:

Bank name New/ Migrated Bank Date of enablement at e-Pay Tax Service at e-Filing Portal Axis Bank Migrated 01-Nov-22 Bandhan Bank New Bank 12-Jul-23 Bank of Baroda Migrated Bank 01-Feb-23 Bank of India Migrated Bank 01-Sep-22 Bank of Maharashtra Migrated Bank 01-Oct-22 Canara Bank Migrated Bank 01-Oct-22 Central Bank of India Migrated Bank 01-Nov-22 City Union Bank New Bank 01-Jan-23 DCB Bank New Bank 16-Jun-23 Federal Bank New Bank 01-Jul-22 HDFC Bank Migrated Bank 01-Apr-23 ICICI Bank Migrated Bank 01-Nov-22 IDBI Bank Migrated Bank 01-Jan-23 Indian Bank Migrated Bank 01-Nov-22 Indian Overseas Bank Migrated Bank 01-Oct-22 IndusInd Bank New Bank 07-Jan-23 Jammu & Kashmir Bank Migrated Bank 01-Jan-23 Karur Vysya Bank New Bank 01-Oct-22 Kotak Mahindra Bank New Bank 01-Jul-22 Karnataka Bank New Bank 13-Dec-23 Punjab National Bank Migrated Bank 01-Dec-22 Punjab & Sind Bank Migrated Bank 01-Apr-23 RBL Bank New Bank 28-Apr-23 State Bank of India Migrated Bank 01-Apr-23 South Indian bank New Bank 22-Mar-23 UCO Bank Migrated Bank 01-Jan-23 Union Bank Migrated Bank 01-Jan-23 Dhanlaxmi Bank New Bank 26-Jun -24 IDFC First Bank New Bank 27-Nov-24

FAQs What is the process of making tax payments through other than Authorized Banks? Tax payments through other than authorised banks can be made via NEFT/RTGS or payment gateway modes at e-Pay Tax service at e-Filing portal

Can a taxpayer change the mode of tax payment after generating Challan? No. Once a Challan (CRN) is generated, the taxpayer cannot change the Mode of Payment. However, if the taxpayer wants to make tax payment through some other mode, a new challan needs to be generated and the old challan will expire after 15 days.

How will a taxpayer know that tax payment is successful? On completion of tax payment, a Challan Receipt is generated. The Challan Receipt contains Challan Identification Number (CIN), BSR Code and Date of Payment and other information. Simultaneously, the status of the CRN will also be updated as paid under the payment history tab. Taxpayers can download and view the Challan Receipt from Payment History.