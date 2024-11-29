Hello User
Business News/ Money / Personal Finance/  Income Tax: Check the latest list of 29 banks available for e-Pay Tax service
MintGenie

Income Tax: Check the latest list of 29 banks available for e-Pay Tax service

MintGenie Team

Income Tax: All payments through authorised banks are required to be made through the e-Filing portal only

Recently, I-T department has updated the list of banks to expand it to 29.

The Income Tax (I-T) department had rolled out a new e-Pay Tax service wherein the entire chain of activities related to payment of direct taxes, from generation of challan (CRN) to making payment and recording of the payment history is enabled through the e-Filing portal for authorized banks.

Taxpayers are offered a wide range of modes for payment, including Net Banking, Debit card, Pay at Bank Counter.

Taxpayers are also given the option to use RTGS/NEFT & Payment Gateway (Net Banking, Debit Card, Credit Card & UPI) modes to make payments through banks which are not authorized to directly collect the taxes.

To make payment using this functionality, Challan (CRN) is mandatorily needed to be created on the e-Pay Tax Functionality of the e-Filing Portal.

All payments through Authorised Banks are required to be made through the e-Filing portal only. Taxpayers can make payment through Non-Authorised Banks with NEFT/RTGS and Payment Gateway

Recently, I-T department has updated the list of banks to expand it to 29. Here we reproduce the entire list of banks available at the e-filing portal.

These are the 29 banks:

Bank name
New/ Migrated BankDate of enablement at e-Pay Tax Service at e-Filing Portal
Axis Bank  Migrated01-Nov-22
Bandhan Bank                 New Bank12-Jul-23
Bank of Baroda                 Migrated Bank 01-Feb-23
Bank of India                   Migrated Bank  01-Sep-22
Bank of Maharashtra              Migrated Bank01-Oct-22
Canara Bank                   Migrated Bank  01-Oct-22
Central Bank of India             Migrated Bank01-Nov-22
City Union Bank        New Bank        01-Jan-23
DCB Bank                      New Bank   16-Jun-23
Federal Bank                   New Bank 01-Jul-22
HDFC Bank                  Migrated Bank   01-Apr-23
ICICI Bank                       Migrated Bank01-Nov-22
IDBI Bank                 Migrated Bank        01-Jan-23
Indian Bank                 Migrated Bank    01-Nov-22
Indian Overseas Bank          Migrated Bank    01-Oct-22
IndusInd Bank         New Bank       07-Jan-23
 Jammu & Kashmir Bank       Migrated Bank   01-Jan-23
Karur Vysya Bank                
New Bank01-Oct-22
Kotak Mahindra Bank           New Bank  01-Jul-22
Karnataka Bank             New Bank   13-Dec-23
Punjab National Bank          Migrated Bank  01-Dec-22
Punjab & Sind Bank        
Migrated Bank     01-Apr-23
RBL Bank                       New Bank  28-Apr-23
State Bank of India            Migrated Bank    01-Apr-23
South Indian bank      New Bank        22-Mar-23
UCO Bank                Migrated Bank  01-Jan-23
Union Bank                    
Migrated Bank  01-Jan-23
Dhanlaxmi Bank         New Bank    26-Jun -24
IDFC First Bank                
New Bank  27-Nov-24

FAQs

What is the process of making tax payments through other than Authorized Banks?

Tax payments through other than authorised banks can be made via NEFT/RTGS or payment gateway modes at e-Pay Tax service at e-Filing portal

Can a taxpayer change the mode of tax payment after generating Challan?

No. Once a Challan (CRN) is generated, the taxpayer cannot change the Mode of Payment. However, if the taxpayer wants to make tax payment through some other mode, a new challan needs to be generated and the old challan will expire after 15 days.

How will a taxpayer know that tax payment is successful?

On completion of tax payment, a Challan Receipt is generated. The Challan Receipt contains Challan Identification Number (CIN), BSR Code and Date of Payment and other information. Simultaneously, the status of the CRN will also be updated as paid under the payment history tab. Taxpayers can download and view the Challan Receipt from Payment History.

