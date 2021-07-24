Income Tax Day: Dy. FM hails dept for bringing transparency via digital tools

Income Tax Day: The Minister of State for Finance Dr. Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad has praised the income tax department for bringing transparency by proactively adopting digital tools like data analytics. The Deputy Minister at the Ministry of Finance said that the move is in line with the Indian government's vision of bringing ease of income tax compliance for the Indian citizens. Dr. Karad shared these views while delivering his best wishes to the income tax department on the 161st Income Tax Day.

The income tax department shared the greetings of the MoS Finance from its official twitter handle where the minister was found citing, "In line with the concept of ease of living of the citizenry as envisioned by our Hon'ble Prime Minister, the Department has sought and achieved transparency and simplification while proactively adopting digital tools like data analytics. Ensuring ease of compliance and delivering quality taxpayer services."

Message of the Hon'ble Union Minister of State (Finance) Shri @DrBhagwatKarad on the occasion of #IncomeTaxDay, 2021. pic.twitter.com/qa511J2dNc — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) July 24, 2021

Recognising the income tax department's role in nation building Dr. Bhagwat Karad said, "The income Tax Department has been of services to the cause of national building in its role as the agency responsible for taxation. Taxes are not just a source of revenue for the government but also an effective instrument for providing a nudge in the goal to achieve socio-economic objectives in line with the Constitution."

Dr. Karad went on to add that the income tax department has proved itself to be a robust and capable of evolving with the need of the times, most recently seen in the evolution of the initiatives undertaken in the past year in the form of a faceless tax regime for assessment, appeals and penalty.

