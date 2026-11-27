The deadline to file income tax returns (ITR) for Assessment Year (AY) 2026–27 is 30 November 2026 for taxpayers who are required to furnish a transfer pricing report under Section 92E of the Income-tax Act, 1961.
This deadline also covers certain partners of firms and their spouses, subject to the conditions prescribed under the law.
Unlike the general ITR filing deadline applicable to many individual taxpayers, the 30 November deadline applies to a specific category of taxpayers for whom the provisions of Section 92E are applicable.
The following taxpayers are covered under this deadline:
Section 92E requires taxpayers who enter into international transactions or specified domestic transactions to obtain a report from a chartered accountant.
An international transaction generally involves dealings between associated enterprises, such as two related companies. Specified domestic transactions cover certain transactions within India that meet prescribed conditions.
The accountant's report must be furnished in Form 3CEB. It contains details of the relevant transactions and helps tax authorities examine whether the pricing of these transactions complies with the arm's length principle under transfer pricing rules.
Taxpayers who furnished Form 3CEB by 31 October 2026 must still file their income tax returns by 30 November 2026. The two filings serve different purposes: Form 3CEB reports details of applicable international or specified domestic transactions, along with the accountant's opinion, while the ITR captures the taxpayer's income, deductions, tax liability, and other prescribed disclosures.
While preparing the ITR, taxpayers should reconcile the information reported in Form 3CEB with their audited financial statements and tax computations. Any transfer-pricing adjustments or other tax-related changes should be appropriately reflected in the return.
Filing the ITR is not the final step. Taxpayers must also verify the return using a permitted method, such as an eligible Digital Signature Certificate (DSC) or another available electronic verification method.
Disclaimer: This is for informational purposes only. Taxpayers are advised to consult a qualified tax professional for advice specific to their circumstances.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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