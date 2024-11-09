Income Tax Deadline: Last one week left to file tax return for THESE taxpayers. Check details

Income Tax Deadline: Only one week is left to file income tax return for the taxpayers whose accounts are audited, or a partner in a firm whose accounts are audited under section 44AB, or the companies not covered under section 92E of the Income Tax Act 1961.

MintGenie Team
Published9 Nov 2024, 06:46 PM IST
The last date of filing income tax return (ITR) for the taxpayers whose accounts are supposed to be audited is October 31 but was extended to Nov 15
The last date of filing income tax return (ITR) for the taxpayers whose accounts are supposed to be audited is October 31 but was extended to Nov 15

Taxpayers who are meant to get their accounts audited have only one week left to file their income tax return (ITR) for AY 2024-25. The last date to file income tax return for these taxpayers is November 15.

The income tax department recently issued a statement that says that it's the last week left for taxpayers whose accounts are audited or a partner in a firm whose accounts are audited under section 44AB or companies but not those covered under section 92E of the Income Tax Act 1961. The last date for them to file income tax return is on or before Nov 15, 2024, the statement further reads.

It is worth mentioning that the last date of filing income tax return (ITR) for the taxpayers whose accounts are supposed to be audited is October 31. Recently this was extended by two weeks to November 15.

The last date is Nov 15 for the following taxpayers:

1. Whose accounts are audited. This means the business turnover was over one crore (or 50 lakh for professionals).

2. Partner in a firm whose accounts are audited under section 44AB. It includes individuals, HUFs, firms with gross receipts exceeding 1 crore in business or 50 lakhs in profession.

3. Companies not covered under section 92E of the Income Tax Act, 1961. Section 92E requires entities involved in international and specified domestic transactions to obtain a report from a chartered accountant.

Income Tax department recently shared this message on its portal.

The salaried taxpayers, however, are supposed to file their income tax return before July 31. This time, over 7 crore tax returns were filed by July 31, 2024.

Meanwhile, in another news over 9.54 lakh taxpayers with income of 1 crore and above filed their income tax (I-T) returns until October 31, the data on the Income Tax portal revealed.

The latest data for the financial year 2024-25 shows that a total of 2.76 lakh individuals in the 1-crore club filed their tax returns in October. In the preceding month, i.e. September, this figure stood at 2,38,472.

In August and July, the corresponding data stood at 2,15,586 and 2,08,284. In the first three months of this fiscal year, as many as 15,694 individuals filed their income tax returns.

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:9 Nov 2024, 06:46 PM IST
Business NewsMoneyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax Deadline: Last one week left to file tax return for THESE taxpayers. Check details

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    147.55
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -3.35 (-2.22%)

    Tata Motors share price

    805.70
    03:58 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -14.1 (-1.72%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    733.05
    03:51 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    49.45 (7.23%)

    Ashok Leyland share price

    222.00
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    6.2 (2.87%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Aarti Industries share price

    474.75
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -40.3 (-7.82%)

    Signatureglobal India share price

    1,274.45
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -107.95 (-7.81%)

    Great Eastern Shipping Company share price

    1,200.50
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -90.45 (-7.01%)

    GMM Pfaudler share price

    1,282.90
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -92 (-6.69%)
    More from Top Losers

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    733.05
    03:51 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    49.45 (7.23%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    1,098.90
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    71.45 (6.95%)

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

    996.05
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    61.85 (6.62%)

    One 97 Communications share price

    848.15
    03:58 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    52.35 (6.58%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,375.00-110.00
      Chennai
      79,381.00-110.00
      Delhi
      79,533.00-110.00
      Kolkata
      79,385.00-110.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Money

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.