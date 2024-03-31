Income Tax Deadline: Today is the last day to file updated return for fiscal 2021. Check details here
Taxpayers can file an updated income tax return for any of the assessment years 2021-22, 2022-23 and 2023-24. However, for 2021-22, the last date to file an updated return is today i.e., March 31, 2024
If you have already filed your income tax return for financial year 2020-21 and realised that there were a few mistakes or omissions in that then today is the last date to file an updated return to incorporate the changes.
