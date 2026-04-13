Income tax deadlines for FY27: From ITR filing to TDS certificate, key dates you should remember

Income tax deadlines for FY27: The new financial year FY26-27 has already started and with it comes a set of new income tax deadlines that taxpayers should be aware of.
Making timely investments and adhering to tax-related deadlines will not only make you avoid penalties, it will help you stay out of unnecessary trouble that you may face if you miss the deadlines.
Income tax last dates are not limited to just the ITR filing deadline, and taxpayers have to keep a tab on other payments like TCS, TDS, advance tax and more.
Here is a month-wise calendar for all your tax deadlines to help you stay informed —
31 December
This income tax calendar will help you remember deadline, file your taxes on time and avoid penalties. It will also make you invest timely throughout FY27.
Swastika is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint, covering business news and business trends. She has always been intrigued by the numbers that drive news, which has led to a passion for covering finances as a beat - be it personal finance or corporate. Originally from Kolkata, Swastika’s love for news started at home where her family made sure she read newspapers since she was a kid. <br> With over five years of experience in digital news, and one year at LiveMint, her focus includes writing on the business and personal finance beats. Swastika is a 2020 graduate from the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, with a specialisation in New Media. Before her current role at LiveMint, she worked at major publications like The Telegraph Online, News18.com and The Economic Times. As a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint, she has extensively covered topics like income tax, Union Budget, economy, personal finance tools and cryptocurrency. <br> Swastika’s specialisations include: <br> Corporate news: Writing and breaking stories from corporates and companies <br> Business trends: Finding what's trending in business and churning original stories <br> Personal finance explainers: Writing explainers on income tax, provident fund, etc. <br> Swastika can be followed on her <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/swastika-das-sharma-82a464153/">LinkedIn</a> profile as well as on X at <a href="https://x.com/swastika1005">@swastika1005</a>. She can be reached by email via <a href="swastika.sharma@htdigital.in">swastika.sharma@htdigital.in</a>.
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