Income tax deadlines for FY27: From ITR filing to TDS certificate, key dates you should remember

Income tax calendar: Income tax last dates are not limited to just the ITR filing deadline, and taxpayers have to keep a tab on other payments like TCS, TDS, advance tax and more.

Swastika Das Sharma
Updated13 Apr 2026, 07:44 AM IST
Income tax deadlines for FY27
Income tax deadlines for FY27(Pexels)

Income tax deadlines for FY27: The new financial year FY26-27 has already started and with it comes a set of new income tax deadlines that taxpayers should be aware of.

Making timely investments and adhering to tax-related deadlines will not only make you avoid penalties, it will help you stay out of unnecessary trouble that you may face if you miss the deadlines.

Income tax last dates are not limited to just the ITR filing deadline, and taxpayers have to keep a tab on other payments like TCS, TDS, advance tax and more.

Also Read | Can a non-salaried professional declare 50% income as profit?

Income Tax calendar for FY27

Here is a month-wise calendar for all your tax deadlines to help you stay informed —

14 April

  • TDS certificate to be issued for certain transactions (Sections 194-IA, 194-IB, 194M, 194S)
  • Client code modifications reporting by stock exchanges and recognised associations
  • Quarterly foreign remittance statement (Form 15CC)

30 April

  • Last day to pay TDS/TCS for March for non-government deductors
  • Govt offices to file Form 24G (TDS/TCS without challan)
  • Form 15G/15H declarations to be filed
  • Quarterly intimation by pension funds and sovereign wealth funds
  • Last date to file deposit and challan-cum-statement for March TDS

7 May

  • Deposit your TDS/TCS for April
  • Buyers to declare their procurement of tax-free goods (as per new tax provisions)

15 May

  • TDS certificate to be issued for specified transactions
  • Quarterly statements for TCS
  • Client code modification reporting

30 May

  • TCS certificates to be submitted for Q4 FY 2025–26
  • Reporting under Section 285B (business transactions disclosures)

Also Read | TDS on bank interest: Who pays and how much gets deducted under new I-T rules?
Also Read | How to pay zero income tax on ₹15.85 lakh salary under new tax regime

31 May

  • Annual financial transaction reporting under Form 61A
  • Deadline to apply for PAN allotment (where required)
  • Financial institutions to report on Form 61B
  • Donation reporting by submitting Form 10BD
  • Employee superannuation fund return filings

7 June

  • Deposit your TDS/TCS for May
  • Buyer declaration filings for May purchases

15 June

  • TDS certificates to be issued for salary and non-salary payments
  • First instalment of advance tax for FY27
  • Quarterly TDS certificates for Q4 FY26
  • Investment funds to report income distribution reporting

30 June

  • Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) reporting to unit holders
  • Reporting for securities transaction and related disclosures
  • TDS challan-cum-statement filings for May

31 July

  • Income Tax Return or ITR filing deadline for salaried and non-audit taxpayers for FY27
  • Payment of self-assessment tax, if applicable

15 September

  • Second instalment of advance tax (to make 45% cumulative payment)

31 October

  • ITR filing deadline for taxpayers who need audit

30 November

  • Transfer pricing report filing (if applicable)
  • Self-assessment tax payment for certain cases

15 December

  • Third instalment of advance tax to make (75% cumulative payment)

31 December

  • Deadline to file belated or revised returns for AY26–27

January–February

  • Tax-saving investment planning under applicable regimes
  • Submission of investment proofs to employers for TDS adjustment

15 March

  • Pay final advance tax instalment (100% payment to be done)

31 March

  • Last date to make tax-saving investments under old tax regime
  • Last date to file revised/belated filings (if applicable for earlier years)

This income tax calendar will help you remember deadline, file your taxes on time and avoid penalties. It will also make you invest timely throughout FY27.

Key Takeaways
  • Understanding key tax deadlines can prevent costly penalties.
  • Timely investment and adherence to tax rules can facilitate better financial planning.
  • Awareness of multiple tax-related dates beyond ITR filing is crucial for taxpayers.

About the Author

Swastika Das Sharma

Swastika is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint, covering business news and business trends. She has always been intrigued by the numbers that drive news, which has led to a passion for covering finances as a beat - be it personal finance or corporate. Originally from Kolkata, Swastika’s love for news started at home where her family made sure she read newspapers since she was a kid. <br> With over five years of experience in digital news, and one year at LiveMint, her focus includes writing on the business and personal finance beats. Swastika is a 2020 graduate from the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, with a specialisation in New Media. Before her current role at LiveMint, she worked at major publications like The Telegraph Online, News18.com and The Economic Times. As a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint, she has extensively covered topics like income tax, Union Budget, economy, personal finance tools and cryptocurrency. <br> Swastika’s specialisations include: <br> Corporate news: Writing and breaking stories from corporates and companies <br> Business trends: Finding what's trending in business and churning original stories <br> Personal finance explainers: Writing explainers on income tax, provident fund, etc. <br> Swastika can be followed on her <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/swastika-das-sharma-82a464153/">LinkedIn</a> profile as well as on X at <a href="https://x.com/swastika1005">@swastika1005</a>. She can be reached by email via <a href="swastika.sharma@htdigital.in">swastika.sharma@htdigital.in</a>.

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