Income tax deduction on deposits made in wife's PPF account, ELSS mutual funds

While investing money in the name of your wife, please note that the contribution to your wife’s account and investment in her name in ELSS shall be treated as gift from you, for which there is no immediate tax implication. However as per Section 64 of Income Tax Act, any income, which arises to your wife on the amount/asset gifted by you, shall be added to your income. Since the interest on PPF account is fully tax free, the clubbing provisions will not have any implications as of now. However when the maturity proceeds of her PPF account are received in future, the income arising in relation to the original amount of contribution made by you will have to be included in your income year after year.