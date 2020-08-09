Income tax deduction on FD interest for senior citizens: 5 points

Income tax deduction on FD interest for senior citizens: 5 points1 min read . 02:44 PM IST
The deposits can be with any bank or post office or cooperative bank.
Section 80TTB of Income Tax Act explains the tax benefits available to senior citizens on account of interest income from deposits. The deposits can be with any bank or post office or cooperative bank. According to Section 80TTB of the Income Tax Act, senior citizens can avail a tax deduction of maximum upto ₹50,000 on interest income earned from deposits with a bank, a post office or a cooperative bank in a financial year.
Interest earned on saving deposits and fixed deposits are also eligible for deduction under this provision. Section 80TTB was launched in the Budget 2018.
Here are the five key points:
