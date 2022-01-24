Income tax deduction under Section 80 D for senior citizens - Explained

Answer: As per Section 80 D of Income Tax Act, a taxpayer is entitled to a deduction of up to Rs. 25,000/- for health insurance premium paid for his family which includes the assessee, his/her spouse and the dependent children. An additional deduction of up to Rs. 25,000/- can also be claimed in respect of health insurance premium paid for parents. The deduction for parents is available whether they are dependent on you or not. In case the person for whom the health insurance premium is paid is a senior citizen, a higher deduction of Rs. 50,000/- in a year in each of the above category is available. Within this overall limit of Rs. 25,000/- or Rs. 50,000/- as the case may be, a deduction of upto Rs. 5,000/- is available for amount spent on preventive health checkup in each of the above two categories.