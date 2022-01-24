Income tax deduction under Section 80 D for senior citizens - Explained

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
I am a senior citizen covered under parental health insurance done by my daughter. I have incurred expenses towards health check-up, purchasing medicines from medical shops. Can I get tax benefit under 80D for these expenses incurred by me within Rs. 5,000 limit?
Answer: As per Section 80 D of Income Tax Act, a taxpayer is entitled to a deduction of up to Rs. 25,000/- for health insurance premium paid for his family which includes the assessee, his/her spouse and the dependent children. An additional deduction of up to Rs. 25,000/- can also be claimed in respect of health insurance premium paid for parents. The deduction for parents is available whether they are dependent on you or not. In case the person for whom the health insurance premium is paid is a senior citizen, a higher deduction of Rs. 50,000/- in a year in each of the above category is available. Within this overall limit of Rs. 25,000/- or Rs. 50,000/- as the case may be, a deduction of upto Rs. 5,000/- is available for amount spent on preventive health checkup in each of the above two categories.
Though your daughter is paying health insurance premium for you, you can still claim an amount of up to Rs. 5,000/- paid for your regular health checkup if the same can be termed as preventive health checkup. Please note that this deduction is available only for health checkup and not for buying medicine etc. The expenses in respect of medicines etc. can be claimed under Section 80 D in respect of a senior citizen if he does not have any health insurance and the expenses have been paid for otherwise than in cash.