For quicker Income Tax Return or ITR filing and processing, the Income Tax Department has appealed from the taxpayers to file ITR by accessing the e-filing portal incometax.gov.in. The Income Tax Department informed that more than 1.76 crore taxpayers have got their ITRs processed for AY 2021-22 from the e-filing portal.

Income Tax Department of India tweeted about the same urging taxpayers to file ITR online via e-filing portal, "Sooner the better. File Now! More than 1.76Cr+ Taxpayers have got their ITRs processed for AY 2021-22. We urge you to file your ITR by accessing the e-filing portal incometax.gov.in. Quicker filing, Quicker processing!"

How to file ITR via e-filing portal

The ITR e-filing process is quick and easy. ITR filing via e-filing portal incometax.gov.in can also help taxpayers in saving money as they won't have to hire a professional to file their ITR. What they needs is to follow the below-mentioned step by step guide:

1] Login at e-filling portal — incometax.gov.in and click at 'Login' button;

2] Enter your 'username', click at 'continue' and then enter your password;

3] Now, click on ‘e-file’ tab and then click at ‘File Income Tax Return’ option;

4] Select the 'Assessment Year 2021-22' and then click on 'continue' option;

5] Then you will be asked to choose either of 'online' or 'offline' option, chosse online option and click at 'Proceed' tab;

6] Choose 'individual' option among the given options — individual, Hindu Undivided Family (HUF) or others;

7] Click at 'Continue' tab;

8] Choose either of ITR-1 or ITR-4 and click at 'Proceed' tab;

9] The next step will ask you the reason for filing your returns above the basic exempted limit or because of the seventh provision under Section 139 (1). Make sure that you choose the right option while filing your ITR online;

10] Enter your bank details;

11] Then, you will then be directed to a new page to file your ITR;

12] Now, verify your ITR and send a hard copy of your return to the Income Tax Department. Your ITR verification process is mandatory.

