NEW DELHI : The income tax department has asked taxpayers to be careful with their income tax e-filing account and report account misuse by any unauthorised person. "If you think your e-Filing account may have been compromised or accessed in an unauthorized manner, then you may be a victim of cybercrime. Please report the incident to the concerned police or cyber-cell authorities as a first step," the I-T department said in an advisory.

The taxman has asked people to file an online criminal complaint or FIR by visiting https://cybercrime.gov.in/, an initiative of Government of India to facilitate complainants to report cybercrime complaints online. Any information pertaining to the cybercrime will be shared by the income tax department with the relevant law enforcement authorities.

"As a general precaution, please do not share your login credentials or other sensitive information," the income tax department said.

The e-filing account of an individual or entity is accessed by logging on to the web portal of the department-- https://www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in and and is used by taxpayers to file their income tax returns (ITRs) and perform a host of other tax-related works.

A senior official said the advisory has been issued in the wake of an increased vulnerability and attacks on online systems as the country and the world battle the COVID-19 pandemic and more online systems are being used due to a major scaling down of human interface.