Income Tax Department considering drive to expedite refunds: Report
The Income Tax (IT) department is contemplating launching campaigns to aid taxpayers, alongside their proactive efforts to expedite refund processing through alternative means, said the report.
With 3.5 million tax refund cases currently delayed, the Income Tax (IT) Department is contemplating the organisation of campaigns aimed at aiding taxpayers. In addition to this, it is actively exploring alternative methods to expedite the refund processing, according to Financial Express.