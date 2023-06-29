Income tax department cracks down on tax-evading social media influencers. Details here1 min read 29 Jun 2023, 11:59 AM IST
Income tax department is scrutinizing social media posts of influencers to detect tax evasion
Income tax department is not just looking at your financials and the income tax return (ITR) you have filed. In fact, they look at your social media posts as well. In fact, your social media posts can also be a drop of hint in regard to tax evasion for the income tax department. As per the information available on the official website of CA Club of India, the income tax department has sent notices to 15 social media influencers who posted their luxury shopping and overseas holidays but paying zero or substantially low income tax. While sending notices to these 15 social media influencers, the income tax department has asked them to clarify about their sources of income tax and reason for not paying income tax.
