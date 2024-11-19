The taxman knows about your foreign assets and is giving you a chance to revise ITR
Summary
- This approach is different from the usual process where the defaulting taxpayers would be summoned by the tax department for investigation
The Income Tax (IT) department is taking a lenient approach this year to address the non-disclosure of foreign assets in income tax returnsfiled in the current assessment year. This week, the department has sent out emails to taxpayers who have not reported foreign assets, asking them to revise their tax return.