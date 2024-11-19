An email sent by the IT department to an assessee, reviewed by Mint, said, “As part of ongoing collaborative efforts to ensure compliance with tax regulations, we have received information concerning foreign assets and income, from the USA, such as Bank account, interest, dividends, etc, that may be associated with you. Our records show that Schedule Foreign Assets has not been filled in your return for AY 2024-25…Accuracy in reporting for tax purposes is important. We urge you to review and revise your income tax return to ensure it reflects all relevant information, including any foreign assets or income you may have held or earned during the relevant financial year…"