NEW DELHI : The income tax department has extended the time limit for filing of response to income tax notices issued under notices under Section 142(1) till January 10 for those who received notice before .

"With a view to provide relief to the taxpayers and tax professionals and to facilitate the compliance with respect to e-Assessment proceedings under E-assessment Scheme, 2019, the time limit for filing of response to notices under section 142(1) of the Income-tax Act issued up to 24.12.2019 by the National e-Assessment Centre is extended up to 10.01.2020 or time given in such notices, whichever is later," a notification issued by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) read.

The I-T department had recently launched e-assessment or faceless assessment of income tax returns (ITR) under which all income tax notices, whenever sent, were issued online. Income taxpayers were asked to check their e-filing account and e-mails to keep a track of such notices. Taxpayers were required to reply within 15 days.

But now, all those who received notices till December 24 have time till 10 January. However, it is to be kept in mind that the extension is only for those who received notice Section 142(1), asking for additional information and documents or order to file return, if not filed. Compliance is mandatory.

With the beginning of the e-assessment scheme, the income tax department has started marking every notice with a Documentation Identification Number (DIN) without which notices are treated to be invalid. You can go to the Income Tax department's e-filing website and click on "Notice/Order Issued by ITD" button on the left side to check status.