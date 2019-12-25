NEW DELHI : The income tax department has extended the time limit for filing of response to income tax notices issued under notices under Section 142(1) till January 10 for those who received notice before .

"With a view to provide relief to the taxpayers and tax professionals and to facilitate the compliance with respect to e-Assessment proceedings under E-assessment Scheme, 2019, the time limit for filing of response to notices under section 142(1) of the Income-tax Act issued up to 24.12.2019 by the National e-Assessment Centre is extended up to 10.01.2020 or time given in such notices, whichever is later," a notification issued by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) read.

The I-T department had recently launched e-assessment or faceless assessment of income tax returns (ITR) under which all income tax notices, whenever sent, were issued online. Income taxpayers were asked to check their e-filing account and e-mails to keep a track of such notices. Taxpayers were required to reply within 15 days.

But now, all those who received notices till December 24 have time till 10 January. However, it is to be kept in mind that the extension is only for those who received notice Section 142(1), asking for additional information and documents or order to file return, if not filed. Compliance is mandatory.

With the beginning of the e-assessment scheme, the income tax department has started marking every notice with a Documentation Identification Number (DIN) without which notices are treated to be invalid. You can go to the Income Tax department's e-filing website and click on "Notice/Order Issued by ITD" button on the left side to check status.

RELATED STORIES
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at HTLS 2019. (Pradeep Gaur/Mint)

Personal income tax rate cut soon, hints Nirmala Sitharaman

2 min read . 07 Dec 2019
The income tax department knows which assessees did not file their ITRs this assessment year. (Pradeep Gaur/Mint)

Income tax department's message to those who didn't file ITR this time

2 min read . 16 Nov 2019
Income tax department data reveals that in the ₹10-15 lakh salary bracket, there were more than 22 lakh taxpayers. (iStock)

Income tax department reveals 9 individuals earned more than 100 crore salary

2 min read . 19 Oct 2019
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue