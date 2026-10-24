Income Tax Department highlights key TDS deadlines in October, November 2026: Check the list of new TDS forms

If you are responsible for deducting tax at source (TDS), meeting your compliance obligations involves more than deducting tax from payments. You must also deposit the tax with the government, file the applicable TDS statement, and issue certificates to the recipients within the prescribed deadlines.

In an X post on Saturday, the Income Tax Department reminded deductors that “Deducting TDS is just the first step. Timely deposit and filing of TDS returns are equally important!”

The department highlighted two upcoming deadlines: October 31, 2026, for filing quarterly TDS statements for the July-September quarter, and November 15, 2026, for issuing TDS certificates (Form 131). Here's what you need to know.

Who needs to file TDS statements by October 31? The July-September quarter is the second quarter (Q2) of Tax Year 2026-27 under the Income-tax Act, 2025, which came into effect on April 1, 2026. The applicable forms have been renumbered under the new IT Act. The key quarterly TDS statements due on October 31 are:

Form 138: Employers deducting TDS on salaries and banks paying pension and interest income to eligible senior citizens.

Form 140: Persons reporting TDS on payments other than salary made to residents, including applicable payments for professional fees, rent, commission and interest.

Form 144: Persons reporting TDS on specified payments other than salary made to non-residents.

Form 143: For filing the quarterly tax collected at source (TCS) statement. These forms correspond broadly to Forms 24Q, 26Q, 27Q, and 27QE under the earlier tax framework. The applicable form depends on the nature of the payment and the reporting obligation.

Also Read | Form 141 replaces 4 TDS forms: What property buyers and taxpayers should know

However, this should not be confused with Form 141. It is a consolidated challan-cum-statement for TDS on specified transactions, including certain rent payments, property transfers, payments to contractors or professionals by individuals and HUFs, and virtual digital asset transfers.

It follows a separate process and is due within one month from the end of the month in which tax is deducted, rather than the quarterly deadline.

What is the November 15 deadline for? Form 131 is the TDS certificate for payments other than salary, corresponding to Form 16A under the earlier Income-tax Act, 1961. Under Section 395(4)(a) of the Income-tax Act, 2025, it records details of tax deducted and helps recipients claim the applicable TDS credit while filing their income-tax returns (ITRs).

The certificate must be issued by the person responsible for deducting tax. According to the Income Tax Department's Form 131 FAQs, the certificate is due within 15 days of the deadline for filing the quarterly TDS statement. For the July-September quarter, the deadline is November 15, 2026.

The certificate is generated through the department's TRACES portal after the relevant quarterly statement in Form 140 or Form 144 has been processed.

What happens if you miss these deadlines? The department has urged deductors to comply on time to avoid interest, late fees and penalties. “Stay compliant! File on time to avoid interest, late fees and penalties.”

With the October 31 deadline approaching, businesses and other TDS deductors should check their records and complete the applicable filings promptly.