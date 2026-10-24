Income Tax Department highlights key TDS deadlines in October, November 2026: Check the list of new TDS forms

If you are responsible for deducting tax at source (TDS), meeting your compliance obligations involves more than deducting tax from payments. You must also deposit the tax with the government, file the applicable TDS statement, and issue certificates to the recipients within the prescribed deadlines.
In an X post on Saturday, the Income Tax Department reminded deductors that “Deducting TDS is just the first step. Timely deposit and filing of TDS returns are equally important!”
The department highlighted two upcoming deadlines: October 31, 2026, for filing quarterly TDS statements for the July-September quarter, and November 15, 2026, for issuing TDS certificates (Form 131). Here's what you need to know.
The July-September quarter is the second quarter (Q2) of Tax Year 2026-27 under the Income-tax Act, 2025, which came into effect on April 1, 2026. The applicable forms have been renumbered under the new IT Act. The key quarterly TDS statements due on October 31 are:
These forms correspond broadly to Forms 24Q, 26Q, 27Q, and 27QE under the earlier tax framework. The applicable form depends on the nature of the payment and the reporting obligation.
However, this should not be confused with Form 141. It is a consolidated challan-cum-statement for TDS on specified transactions, including certain rent payments, property transfers, payments to contractors or professionals by individuals and HUFs, and virtual digital asset transfers.
It follows a separate process and is due within one month from the end of the month in which tax is deducted, rather than the quarterly deadline.
Form 131 is the TDS certificate for payments other than salary, corresponding to Form 16A under the earlier Income-tax Act, 1961. Under Section 395(4)(a) of the Income-tax Act, 2025, it records details of tax deducted and helps recipients claim the applicable TDS credit while filing their income-tax returns (ITRs).
The certificate must be issued by the person responsible for deducting tax. According to the Income Tax Department's Form 131 FAQs, the certificate is due within 15 days of the deadline for filing the quarterly TDS statement. For the July-September quarter, the deadline is November 15, 2026.
The certificate is generated through the department's TRACES portal after the relevant quarterly statement in Form 140 or Form 144 has been processed.
The department has urged deductors to comply on time to avoid interest, late fees and penalties. “Stay compliant! File on time to avoid interest, late fees and penalties.”
With the October 31 deadline approaching, businesses and other TDS deductors should check their records and complete the applicable filings promptly.
Disclaimer: This is for informational purposes only. Consult a qualified tax professional for advice specific to your circumstances.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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