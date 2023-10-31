Income Tax Department initiates comprehensive profiling of HNIs involved in tax evasion. Details here
Significant tax underpayment persists among high-income earners despite budget rate cuts. The Income Tax Department is fully prepared to enforce strict measures against affluent individuals who engage in tax underpayment.
