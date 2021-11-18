Income tax department issues I-T refunds of ₹1,19,093 crore1 min read . Updated: 18 Nov 2021, 12:03 PM IST
Income tax refund: The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) issued this I-T refund between 1st April 2021 to 15th November 2021
Income tax refund: The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) issued this I-T refund between 1st April 2021 to 15th November 2021
Central Board of Direct Taxes has issued refunds of over ₹1,19,093 crore to over 1.02 crore taxpayers from 1st April 2021 to 15th November. this year.
"CBDT issues refunds of over ₹1,19,093 cr to over 1.02 crore taxpayers from 1st April, 2021 to 15th November, 2021. Income tax refunds of ₹38,034 crore have been issued in 1,00,42,619 cases & corporate tax refunds of ₹81,059 crore have been issued in 1,80,407 cases," the Income Tax Department said in a tweet.
"This includes 67.99 lakh refunds of AY 2021-22 amounting to ₹13,140.94 crore," Income-tax Dept added.
