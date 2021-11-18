OPEN APP
/  Income tax department issues I-T refunds of 1,19,093 crore
Central Board of Direct Taxes has issued refunds of over 1,19,093 crore to over 1.02 crore taxpayers from 1st April 2021 to 15th November. this year.

"CBDT issues refunds of over 1,19,093 cr to over 1.02 crore taxpayers from 1st April, 2021 to 15th November, 2021. Income tax refunds of 38,034 crore have been issued in 1,00,42,619 cases & corporate tax refunds of 81,059 crore have been issued in 1,80,407 cases," the Income Tax Department said in a tweet.

"This includes 67.99 lakh refunds of AY 2021-22 amounting to 13,140.94 crore," Income-tax Dept added.

