Central Board of Direct Taxes has issued refunds of over ₹1,19,093 crore to over 1.02 crore taxpayers from 1st April 2021 to 15th November. this year.

"CBDT issues refunds of over ₹1,19,093 cr to over 1.02 crore taxpayers from 1st April, 2021 to 15th November, 2021. Income tax refunds of ₹38,034 crore have been issued in 1,00,42,619 cases & corporate tax refunds of ₹81,059 crore have been issued in 1,80,407 cases," the Income Tax Department said in a tweet.

"This includes 67.99 lakh refunds of AY 2021-22 amounting to ₹13,140.94 crore," Income-tax Dept added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.