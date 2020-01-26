NEW DELHI : The income tax department has released a list of all email ids, SMS sender ids and even websites used by the taxman to communicate with taxpayers. To avoid any phishing attempts, the income tax department has asked all taxpayers to not open any messages from any sender other than the ones mentioned in the list.

"Always check, before you click. Trust only these sources," reads an email sent out to taxpayers and also warns them to never disclose their personal or financial details. Several taxpayers have reported phishing messages to the income tax department. Such fraudulent attempts made through SMSes and emails are often done to extract sensitive information from taxpayers by posing as officials from the income tax department.

List of official emails used by the income tax team:

@incometax.gov.in

@incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in

@tdscpc.gov.in

@cpc.gov.in

@insight.gov.in

@nsdl.co.in

@utiitsl.com

The last two email ids belong to NSDL and UTIITSL, the only two agencies authorised by the I-T department to issue PAN cards.

List of SMS source code or sender IDs used by the income tax dept:

ITDEPT

ITDEFL

TDSCPC

CMCPCI

INSIGT

SBICMP

NSDLTN

NSDLDP

UTIPAN

The last three ids are meant for PAN card related communication while the rest are used the I-T officials to send out various messages, reminders, etc to taxpayers.

Apart from this, the income tax department has two official websites -- www.incometaxindia.gov.in and www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in. The first one is a departmental website while the other one is meant for e-filing of income tax returns (ITR).

The I-T department also runs www.tdscpc.gov.in which gives out all information related to TDS (tax deduction at source). Other sites include www.insight.gov.in (compliance and reporting portal), www.nsdl.co.in and www.utiitsl.com (both for PAN cards).

"If you receive an e-mail for find a website you think is pretending to be of income tax department, forward the e-mail or SMS or website URL to webmanager@incometax.gov.in or incident@cert-in.org.in," the income tax department says.

