NEW DELHI : The income tax department has issued a new calendar for the year 2020 having a list of all the important tax-related deadlines. Designed as the "File-it-yourself" calendar to help taxpayers file their income tax returns easily, the e-calendar maps your ITR filing journey. "Here is a calendar with important dates for you so that you don't have to miss a thing. We hope that this will make your filing journey easier," the income tax department said in an email sent out to taxpayers.

The e-calendar also informs taxpayers of the various services being offered by the taxman.

The January month calendar reminds you about the due dates for TCS and TDS deposits for the quarter ending December 31, 2019.

March 15 is the due date for payment of the fourth and last installment of advance tax for the year 2020-21.

March 31 is the last date for filing belated or revised return of income for assessment year 2019-20 where assessment is not completed.

May 15 is the last date to submit TCS statement for Q4 of FY 2019-20.

May 31 is the deadline for quarterly statement of TDS deposited for the previous quarter.

June 15 is the deadline to pay the first installment of advance tax for assessment year 2021-22.

July 31 is the last date for filing of income tax returns (ITR) for most individuals.

September 15 is the last reminder for paying of second installment of advance tax.

September 30 is the last date for filing of ITR for corporate taxpayers and all those whose accounts are liable to be audited.

December 15 is the last date for paying the third installment of advance tax for AY 2020-21.