NEW DELHI : Bringing in some key changes in the income tax return forms, the income tax department has now released ITR forms for financial year 2019-20 (Assessment Year 2020-21). In a notification, the finance ministry issued ITR 1 (Sahaj), ITR-2, ITR-3, ITR 4 (Sugam), ITR 5, ITR 6, ITR 7 and ITR-V.

The income tax department had earlier withdrawn the ITR form 1 and ITR form 4 to incorporate changes made in income tax related in the wake of the Covid pandemic. "The new forms require a separate table to disclose tax saving investment made in Q12020 for availing them in FY 2019-20. Taxpayers must assess their tax liability for FY 2019-20 and make sure they are maximising their Section 80C benefits if not already done so," Archit Gupta, Founder and CEO, ClearTax, said.

Changes in ITR forms for FY 2019-20 or AY 2020-21:

1) Those with taxable income as dividend from domestic companies cannot file ITR-1.

2) Persons with joint ownership of a house property cannot file ITR-1 or ITR-4

3) Taxpayers to disclose (in all forms, including ITR-1) the amount of money spent if it exceeds the limits as specified below.

“Have you deposited an amount or aggregate of amounts exceeding Rs. 1 Crore in one or more current account during the previous year?"

“Have you incurred expenditure of an amount or aggregate of amount exceeding Rs. 2 lakhs for travel to a foreign country for yourself or for any other person?"

“Have you incurred expenditure of amount or aggregate of amount exceeding Rs. 1 lakh on consumption of electricity during the previous year?“

4) Details of tax saving investment made in Q1 2020 for FY 2019-20 Whether, you have made any investment/ deposit/ payments between 01.04.2020 to 30.06.2020 for the purpose of claiming any deduction under Part B of Chapter VIA? --- Schedule DI (Details of Investment) to be filed in this case where the amount deposited between April to June 2020 must be disclosed.

5) More than one refund may be selected for refund, and refund will be credited to an account as decided by CPC -

a. Minimum one account should be selected for refund credit.

b. In case of Refund, multiple accounts are selected for refund credit, then refund will be credited to one of the account decided by CPC after processing the return.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has extended the last date for filing of all ITRs for 2019-20 to November 30, 2020 due to the lockdown. Earlier, individuals and other non-corporate taxpayers not subject to tax audit or transfer pricing are required to file ITR by July 31.

