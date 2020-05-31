Income tax department issues new ITR forms. What has changed this year

The income tax department had earlier withdrawn the ITR form 1 and ITR form 4 to incorporate changes made in income tax related in the wake of the Covid pandemic. "The new forms require a separate table to disclose tax saving investment made in Q12020 for availing them in FY 2019-20. Taxpayers must assess their tax liability for FY 2019-20 and make sure they are maximising their Section 80C benefits if not already done so," Archit Gupta, Founder and CEO, ClearTax, said.