Income Tax Department ITR refund list: Here is how you can check your status

Income Tax Department ITR refund list: The Income Tax Department has announced that it has issued refunds of over ₹12,038 crore to more than 10.83 lakh taxpayers between 1st April 2021 to 26th April 2021. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) made an announcement in this regard. After this announcement, a taxpayer still waiting for its Income Tax Return (ITR) refund claim need to know that ITR refund comes within 10 working days of ITR filing. So, those taxpayers who have filed their ITR and waiting for their ITR refund are advised to check their ITR refund status if it is more than 10 working days since their ITR filing.

The income tax payers are advised to keep an eye on the official income tax department website — incometaxindia.gov.in — and keep checking their ITR refund status. In case, there is any problem raised by the income tax department, it will get reflected there and after coming across the problem in ITR refund claim, the taxpayer is advised to rectify that problem online and get its refund in its given bank account rather wasting time in waiting for the ITR refund, which has been rejected for some reason(s).

ITR refund status: How to check online

To check one's ITR refund claim status online, one needs to go to the official website of the Income Tax Department — incometaxindia.gov.in. At home page of the website, the taxpayer needs to go to 'My Account' and click at 'Refund/Demand Status.' After that they need to follow some steps. Here is step by step guide to check ITR refund status online:

1] Log in at official website of the Income Tax Department — incometaxindia.gov.in;

2] Go to 'My Account' on the home page and click at 'Refund/Demand Status';

i) Assessment year;

ii) Status;

iii) Reason for failure of ITR refund; and

iv) Mode of payment.

The taxpayers are advised to choose the assessment year and ITR refund status. If there is rejection or failure status, then they are advised to check at the third option 'Reason for failure of refund.'