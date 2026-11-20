The Income Tax Department has issued supplementary FAQs for the Foreign Assets of Small Taxpayers – Disclosure Scheme (FAST-DS) 2026, clarifying how taxpayers can disclose overseas assets and income that were omitted from their income tax returns.

The clarifications cover returning non-residents, jointly held foreign bank accounts, the scheme’s fee structure and valuation of overseas property. They also explain when taxpayers can make partial disclosures and whether they can revise a declaration after filing it.

Here are six important points taxpayers should know before using the scheme.

Returning NRIs can retain foreign bank accounts funded by post-tax income A taxpayer who has become a non-resident may still be eligible to disclose a foreign bank account that was not reported in the years when they were resident in India.

The department’s example concerns an individual who was resident from FY2014-15 to FY2022-23 and became a non-resident from FY2023-24. The individual had opened a foreign bank account in April 2018 but had not disclosed it in Schedule FA of the income tax return.

Since the account was held during the period when the individual was a resident, it should have been reported. The person can now declare it under FAST-DS, even though they are currently a non-resident.

The FAQs also clarify that overseas assets acquired when a taxpayer was a Resident but Not Ordinarily Resident (RNOR) can be disclosed under Category B if they were not reported after the individual became a Resident and Ordinarily Resident (ROR).

Both holders must report jointly held foreign bank accounts Where a foreign bank account is jointly held, both account holders must disclose it if they were required to report the account but omitted it from their respective returns. This applies even if only one person contributed the money.

The department clarifies that a spouse can make a declaration under Category B for a jointly held account even if the other spouse has already disclosed it.

The value of the account should be apportioned according to the respective ownership shares, if these can be established. If the shares cannot be determined, the value will be divided equally between the account holders.

The ₹5 crore eligibility limit under Category B is also tested separately for each declarant, rather than jointly for the account holders.

₹ 1 lakh fee covers multiple foreign assets across several years FAST-DS has two categories with different payment structures. Under Category A, taxpayers must pay tax at 30% and an additional amount of 30%, taking the total payment to 60% of the relevant undisclosed income or asset value. The upper limit is ₹1 crore.

Category B applies to assets acquired from income already offered to tax but not disclosed in Schedule FA, or where the income tax return was not filed. It carries a flat fee of ₹1 lakh for all eligible assets, subject to an aggregate value limit of ₹5 crore.

The department has clarified that the ₹1 lakh fee is not charged separately for every asset or assessment year. A taxpayer can include multiple eligible assets and years in one declaration.

However, an asset bought partly from taxed income and partly from undisclosed income cannot be declared under Category B. It may qualify under Category A, subject to the scheme’s conditions.

Foreign property valuations get 20% tolerance under FAST-DS The FAQs clarify how the 20% valuation tolerance under the scheme applies to overseas assets. The benefit is available for immovable property when its value is determined through a valuation report.

For example, if a property is valued at ₹60 lakh by a recognised valuer, the 20% tolerance allows a margin of up to ₹12 lakh. The value determined by the assessing officer can therefore be up to ₹72 lakh without invalidating the declaration under this safe-harbour provision.

This tolerance does not apply to foreign bank accounts because their value is considered objectively determinable.

The FAQs also distinguish between valuation based on a recognised valuer’s report and the indexed cost of acquisition. Where indexed cost is used, it is treated as the final fair market value under the scheme and cannot subsequently be replaced with a higher open-market valuation.

Partial disclosures qualify for immunity under FAST-DS Taxpayers do not have to disclose every omitted foreign asset to receive immunity for the assets they declare. The department clarifies that the declaration and resulting immunity apply only to the income or assets actually disclosed under the scheme.

For instance, a taxpayer may have three foreign assets worth ₹50 lakh, ₹3 crore and ₹2.5 crore. Even though their combined value exceeds the ₹5 crore Category B limit, the taxpayer can declare the first two assets, whose combined value is ₹3.5 crore, under Category B.

The third asset, if left out, will not receive immunity under the scheme. Taxpayers should therefore understand that a partial declaration does not protect assets that remain undisclosed.

The FAQs also permit taxpayers to use both Category A and Category B in a single Form 1, where different assets meet the respective eligibility conditions.

Taxpayers can revise Form 1 only before Form 2 is issued The department has clarified the process for correcting a declaration. A taxpayer can file a fresh Form 1 if an omission or error is discovered, but only before Form 2 is issued.

Once the department issues Form 2, a fresh Form 1 cannot be filed to add assets or make changes to the declaration.

Taxpayers should therefore verify the details of their overseas assets, ownership, source of funds and valuation before submitting the form. They should also ensure that assets funded by undisclosed income are not incorrectly placed under Category B.