Income Tax department releases latest list of 30 banks for e-pay tax service. Check list here

Income Tax (I-T) department has released the latest list of banks which are mapped to e-Pay tax service at e-Filing Portal as you file your income tax return.

The two banks which were lately added to the list are Tamilnad Mercantile Bank (included on March 5, 2025) and IDFC First Bank (added on Nov 27, 2024). Another bank which added to the list is Dhanlaxmi Bank on June 26, 2024.

The other banks where tax payment is available at e-pay tax service at e-filing portal are Axis Bank, Bandhan Bank, Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra and Canara Bank.

Other banks include Central Bank of India, Central Bank of India, DCB Bank, Federal Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, IDBI Bank, Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, IndusInd Bank, Jammu & Kashmir Bank, Karur Vysya Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Karnataka Bank.

This long list also includes Punjab National Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, RBL Bank, State Bank of India, South Indian Bank, UCO Bank and Union Bank.

What is e-pay tax service on e-filing portal? The entire chain of activities related to payment of direct taxes, from generation of challan (CRN) to making payment and recording of the payment history is enabled through the e-Filing portal for authorised Banks.

Filing of Form 26QB/26QC/26QD/26QE is also available under this functionality.

What are the different modes of payment of income tax via these banks? Taxpayers are offered a wide range of modes for payment, including net banking, debit card, pay at bank counter.

What can taxpayers do when they have an account in a non-authorised bank? Although all payments through authorised banks are required to be made through the e-Filing portal only, taxpayers can make payment through non-authorised banks with NEFT/RTGS and payment gateway at e-Pay Tax service at e-Filing portal.

How to access e-Pay tax functionality? To access e-Pay Tax Functionality, a taxpayer needs to visit incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal/ where this functionality is available in pre-login (under quick links on homepage) as well as post-login mode.

Is it vital to create a challan (CRN) for tax payment? Yes, while using e-Pay tax service at e-filing portal, it is necessary to generate the challan for the payment of direct taxes. Every such generated challan will have a unique Challan Reference Number (CRN) associated with it.