Income tax: Taxpayers need to complete this compliance by March 31

Detailing upon what does this income tax reminder mean; Mumbai-based tax and investment expert Balwant Jain said, "This income tax reminder is for those taxpayers whose cases are under scrutiny and the department has issued notice to them as well. So, those who have filed income tax return (ITR) are advised to check on income tax compliance portal whether there is any notice issued by the department against them. If they found any such income tax notice, then they should reply to this notice by 31st March 2022 otherwise the department will do the best judgement assessment on the papers available to them."