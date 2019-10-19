NEW DELHI : Ever fancied getting a 100 crore salary? According to the latest data released by the income tax department, there were only nine individuals in India who earned a whopping salary of more than 100 crore in the financial year 2017-18. The 500 crore salary club was vacant as nobody got paid more than 500 crore that year.

If the taxman's data is taken into account, then India had less than 50,000 people earning an annual salary of 1 crore. The income tax department analysed this data from income tax returns (ITR) filed by assessees.

7 things to know about income tax data on salaries:

1) The salary income data, as shown under income under the head 'Salaries' in ITR, reveals that out of a total of 2.9 crore salaried taxpayers, 81.5 lakh earned a salary in between 5.5 lakh and 9.5 lakh.

2) In the 10-15 lakh salary bracket, there were more than 22 lakh taxpayers.

3) More than 7 lakh individuals fell in the 15-20 lakh income bracket while those drawing an annual salary in between 20-25 lakh were about 3.8 lakh in number.

4) Over 5 lakh people fell in the 25-50 lakh salary range while another 1.2 lakh people earned in between 50 lakh and 1 crore.

5) The above 1 crore salary bracket had 49,128 individuals, out of which only 9 made more than 100 crore.

6) In the super-rich club of 100-500 crore salary bracket, a group of nine individuals pocketed an average annual salary of 128 crore. To protect the privacy of taxpayers, the income tax department does not reveal their names.

7) If all income categories are considered then the number of crorepati taxpayers in India stood at 97,689, a 20% jump.

RELATED STORIES
ITR scrutiny notices come along with a questionnaire seeking information of a particular transaction, asset or income (Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint)

Tax dept issues ITR scrutiny notices. Here’s what to expect, how to file a reply

3 min read . 17 Oct 2019
The income tax department's latest report throws insights on taxable income in India. (Mint)

Income tax department releases data on crorepati taxpayers

1 min read . 15 Oct 2019
Income tax department has selected over 58,000 cases for scrutiny

Income tax dept says check your email or e-filing account as e-assessment begins

1 min read . 14 Oct 2019
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. (Bloomberg)

Microsoft's Satya Nadella got 66% salary hike. Here's how much he made last year

2 min read . 18 Oct 2019
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue