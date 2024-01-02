Income Tax department’s advisories put NRIs on notice on high value deals: Report
The NRIs who received such communication in the past few days also include those who have opened FCNR (foreign currency non-resident account) and/or NRE/ NRO deposits.
The Income Tax (I-T) Department has sent out advisories to non-resident Indians (NRIs), telling them to confirm their high value transactions in 202223, and for non-filing of their income tax returns (ITRs), reported Business Line.
