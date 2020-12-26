As the last date of filing income tax for FY 2019-20 is approaching, the Income Tax department has introduced a new initiative called, 'Jhatpat Processing' to smoothen the ITR filing experience for taxpayers. The ‘Jhatpat Processing’ feature will help individuals in filing tax returns quickly in a seamless manner. 'Jhatpat Processing' has started for ITR1 and ITR4. The Income Tax department has shared tutorial videos of compete procedure to file ITR1 and ITR4 under the new initiative on Youtube.

“Introducing Jhatpat Processing! File Karo Jhat Se, Processing Hogi Pat Se. Processing started for ITR-1 & 4," the tax department said on Twitter. Here's the tweet:

The feature can be accessed only by those assessees who fulfill the following criterias laid down by the Income Tax department:

> ITR is verified

> Bank account is pre-validated

> No arreas

> No income discrepancy

> No TDS or challan mismatch

In normal circumstances, taxpayers are usually supposed to file ITR by July 31. But, 2020 was an exception due to pandemic covid-19. Last date for filing income tax for taxpayers not requiring audit is December 31, 2020 and for taxpayers who require audit is January 31, 2021.

As many as 3.97 crore taxpayers have already filed their income tax returns for assessment year (AY) 2020-21 (fiscal year 2019-20) till December 24, the Income Tax Department said on Friday.

"Over 3.97 crore Income Tax Returns have already been filed till 24th of December, 2020. Have you filed yours as yet? If not, please do it TODAY! File your Return of Income Tax & ....Relax!," the department tweeted.

