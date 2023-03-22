Income tax dept launches mobile app ‘AIS for Taxpayer’1 min read . Updated: 22 Mar 2023, 09:30 PM IST
The app has been developed aiming at providing a comprehensive view of the AIS/TIS to the taxpayer, displaying the information collected from various sources pertaining to the taxpayer
The Income Tax Department has launched a Mobile app, namely, ‘AIS for Taxpayer’ to facilitate taxpayers to view their information as available in the Annual Information Statement (AIS) or Taxpayer Information Summary (TIS), according to a government release said on Wednesday.
