Income tax dept launches mobile app ‘AIS for Taxpayer’

The Income Tax Department has launched a Mobile app, namely, ‘AIS for Taxpayer’ to facilitate taxpayers to view their information as available in the Annual Information Statement (AIS) or Taxpayer Information Summary (TIS), according to a government release said on Wednesday.

AIS for Taxpayer is a mobile application by the Income Tax Department, and is available on Google Play and App Store at free of cost. The app has been developed aiming at providing a comprehensive view of the AIS/TIS to the taxpayer, displaying the information collected from various sources pertaining to the taxpayer.

Taxpayers can use the mobile app to view their information related to tax deducted at source (TDS), tax collection at source (TCS), interest, dividends, share transactions, tax payments, income tax refunds, and other information, i.e. GST data and foreign remittances as available in AIS and TIS. The taxpayer can also provide feedback on the information displayed on the app.

To access this mobile app, the taxpayer needs to register on the app by providing PAN number, authenticate with the OTP sent on the mobile number and e-mail registered on the e-filing portal. Subsequent to the authentication, the taxpayer can simply set a 4-digit PIN to access the mobile app.

This is an initiative of the Income Tax Department in the area of providing enhanced taxpayer services facilitating ease of compliance.