The Income Tax Department on Saturday said its new e-filing portal will be mobile friendly, have pre-filled ITR form and simplified utility.
The I-T department will be launching its new portal e-filing 2.0 on June 7 for the taxpayers. The new website will be replacing the existing portal called incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in.
Ahead of the launch of new Income Tax Department's website, the e-filing services will be will be shut for six days between June 1 and 6. And, by June 7, the new e-filing web portal would be made operational for taxpayers.
"Income Tax Department will launch its new e-filing portal incometax.gov.in on 7th June'21. It will replace the existing portal of the Department http://incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in," the I-T department tweeted.
Giving the salient features of the "e-filing 2.0 portal", the I-T Department said there will be a "all new mobile app" and taxpayers will have a step-by-step guidance with user manuals and videos.
Besides, multiple options for on-portal tax payments, multiple options for login, helpdesk support and chatbot are the features in the portal.
The e-filing portal is used by the taxpayers to file their income tax returns (ITRs) and also to raise complaints seeking refunds.
Taxmen use it to issue queries, notices, get responses from the taxpayer and to communicate final orders like assessments, appeals, among others, on the taxpayers' dashboard.