Income tax dept says check your email or e-filing account as e-assessment begins

The income tax department has advised taxpayers to check their registered e-filing accounts and email ids as the first phase of the e-Assessment Scheme 2019 gets underway. In the first phase, the income tax department has selected 58,322 cases for scrutiny under the new e-assessment scheme and e-notices have been served before 30th of September 2019 for the cases of Assessment Year 2018-19. The income tax department has asked tax payers who have received notices to respond within 15 days.

Under the new system, taxpayers will receive notices on their registered emails as well as on registered accounts e-filling portal www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in, if their cases are selected for scrutiny. They will also be alerted through SMS on their registered mobile number, specifying the issues for which their cases have been selected for scrutiny.

The taxpayers can submit their response, along with required attachments, by uploading the same on the e-filing portal.

In a major taxation reform, the income tax department earlier this month launched a faceless e-assessment scheme to eliminate interface between an assessing officer and a taxpayer. Anyone whose case is selected for scrutiny will be able to file all the documents online. Now, the officer who is going to assess the case will also be selected randomly. E-assessment Scheme 2019 was notified on September 12.

The tax department expects that with the ease of compliance for taxpayers, the cases would be disposed of expeditiously.

How to check and respond to e-notices

Visit the e-filing Portal www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in. And click 'Login Here' button located at right side of the Home Page

A link e Proceeding is available under e-Proceeding tab. Click on the link and you will be redirected to e-Assessment/Proceedings

Please click on the link ‘Proceeding Name’ and you will be taken to the next screen.

Source: https://www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in





You can download the communication/intimation in PDF format by clicking the link mentioned under Reference ID.

The National e-Assessment Centre in Delhi will be headed by principal chief commissioner of income tax. There are eight regional e-assessment centres in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Pune, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.



