Income Tax Dept to conduct new e-campaign for taxpayers

With the new e-campaign, the taxpayers will be able to access details of their high value transactions on the designated portal. They will also be able to submit online response by selecting among any of these options: (i) Information is correct, (ii) Information is not fully correct, (iii) Information related to other person/year, (iv) Information is duplicate/included in other displayed information, and (v) Information is denied. There would be no need to visit any Income Tax office, as the response has to be submitted online.