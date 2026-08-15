Income tax disputes: Govt drops 23,467 appeals under higher tax-effect limits; what taxpayers need to know

The government has withdrawn 5,978 departmental income-tax appeals and decided not to file another 17,489 after raising the monetary limits for pursuing tax disputes before appellate forums. The move has affected cases before the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT), High Courts and the Supreme Court.

The figures were disclosed by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Lok Sabha in response to a question on “Ease of Tax Compliance”. The government said the higher monetary limits, introduced through a 2024 Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) circular, were aimed at reducing litigation and enabling more efficient management of departmental resources.

According to the government’s response, the revised limits have collectively affected 23,467 departmental cases and appeals and resulted in an estimated ₹16,688.68 crore reduction in disputed tax demand.

Income-tax appeal limits raised to ₹ 60 lakh, ₹ 2 crore and ₹ 5 crore Under the revised rules, the department generally needs a tax effect of more than ₹60 lakh to appeal before the ITAT, more than ₹2 crore before a High Court and more than ₹5 crore to approach the Supreme Court.

The government said the change was intended to reduce the litigation burden and allow tax authorities to deploy their resources more efficiently. The latest parliamentary data shows that the impact has been largest at the High Court level.

Of the 5,978 appeals withdrawn, 443 were before the ITAT, 4,791 before High Courts and 744 before the Supreme Court. Another 11,390 ITAT appeals, 5,565 High Court appeals and 534 Supreme Court appeals were not filed because they fell below the applicable limits.

The government’s response also showed that the estimated reduction in disputed tax demand was ₹3,662.82 crore at the ITAT level, ₹9,218.71 crore at High Courts and ₹3,807.15 crore at the Supreme Court.

The revised thresholds also cover pending departmental appeals, which can be withdrawn if they fall below the prescribed monetary limits.

What the higher limits mean for taxpayers The thresholds do not mean taxpayers cannot challenge an income-tax order involving less than ₹60 lakh, ₹2 crore or ₹5 crore. They govern the department’s decision to pursue an appeal at a particular forum.

The other important distinction is between the disputed addition and tax effect. The threshold is determined by the tax effect arising from the disputed issue, rather than simply the amount of income added by the assessing officer.

For example, a taxpayer may have a sizeable disputed addition, but if the resulting tax effect is below the applicable threshold, the department may generally not pursue an appeal merely on that basis.

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However, this does not automatically cancel the taxpayer’s tax demand or mean the taxpayer has won the underlying dispute.

There are also specified exceptions under the CBDT’s litigation-management framework, under which the department can pursue certain cases irrespective of the tax effect. The monetary threshold is therefore not an absolute bar on every departmental appeal.