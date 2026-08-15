Income tax disputes: Govt drops 23,467 appeals under higher tax-effect limits; what taxpayers need to know

The government has withdrawn 5,978 departmental income-tax appeals and decided not to file another 17,489 after raising the monetary limits for pursuing tax disputes before appellate forums. The move has affected cases before the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT), High Courts and the Supreme Court.
The figures were disclosed by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Lok Sabha in response to a question on “Ease of Tax Compliance”. The government said the higher monetary limits, introduced through a 2024 Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) circular, were aimed at reducing litigation and enabling more efficient management of departmental resources.
According to the government’s response, the revised limits have collectively affected 23,467 departmental cases and appeals and resulted in an estimated ₹16,688.68 crore reduction in disputed tax demand.
Under the revised rules, the department generally needs a tax effect of more than ₹60 lakh to appeal before the ITAT, more than ₹2 crore before a High Court and more than ₹5 crore to approach the Supreme Court.
The government said the change was intended to reduce the litigation burden and allow tax authorities to deploy their resources more efficiently. The latest parliamentary data shows that the impact has been largest at the High Court level.
Of the 5,978 appeals withdrawn, 443 were before the ITAT, 4,791 before High Courts and 744 before the Supreme Court. Another 11,390 ITAT appeals, 5,565 High Court appeals and 534 Supreme Court appeals were not filed because they fell below the applicable limits.
The government’s response also showed that the estimated reduction in disputed tax demand was ₹3,662.82 crore at the ITAT level, ₹9,218.71 crore at High Courts and ₹3,807.15 crore at the Supreme Court.
The revised thresholds also cover pending departmental appeals, which can be withdrawn if they fall below the prescribed monetary limits.
The thresholds do not mean taxpayers cannot challenge an income-tax order involving less than ₹60 lakh, ₹2 crore or ₹5 crore. They govern the department’s decision to pursue an appeal at a particular forum.
The other important distinction is between the disputed addition and tax effect. The threshold is determined by the tax effect arising from the disputed issue, rather than simply the amount of income added by the assessing officer.
For example, a taxpayer may have a sizeable disputed addition, but if the resulting tax effect is below the applicable threshold, the department may generally not pursue an appeal merely on that basis.
However, this does not automatically cancel the taxpayer’s tax demand or mean the taxpayer has won the underlying dispute.
There are also specified exceptions under the CBDT’s litigation-management framework, under which the department can pursue certain cases irrespective of the tax effect. The monetary threshold is therefore not an absolute bar on every departmental appeal.
The government aims to limit low-value tax litigation so that departmental resources can be focused on higher-value disputes and cases requiring judicial consideration.
Kirti Jha is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she writes on mutual funds, taxation, personal finance and macroeconomic developments. Her reporting focuses on helping readers understand complex financial developments through data-driven, research-backed stories that explain how policy changes, market trends and regulatory decisions affect investors and households. <br><br> Before joining Mint, Kirti worked at ET Money, where she specialised in mutual fund research and investment analysis. She tracked portfolio disclosures, fund manager strategies, sectoral allocation shifts and investment trends, distilling large datasets into investor-focused insights. Her work combined quantitative analysis with consumer-centric storytelling, enabling readers to better understand fund positioning, portfolio changes and long-term investment opportunities.<br><br> Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and a Master's in Finance from the Jindal School of Banking & Finance at O.P. Jindal Global University. Her academic training emphasised analytical thinking, quantitative research and financial decision-making, providing a strong foundation in understanding capital markets, financial systems and economic policy. With a combined experience in investment research and financial journalism, she is committed to producing accurate, accessible and insightful journalism that empowers readers to make well-informed financial decisions.
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