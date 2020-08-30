The income taxpayers are advised to keep an eye on their email as communications or notices under the newly launched faceless e-assessment scheme will be sent electronically. The faceless e-assessment scheme eliminates physical interface between an assessing officer and an assessee.

Under the faceless e-assessment system of Income Tax Department, the tax payer would not know by whom his /her return is being assessed or in which city. In comparison, the conventional system of scrutiny assessment involved a high level of personal interaction between the tax payer and the income tax department officials.

The National e-Assessment Centre in Delhi is the single point of contact for the taxpayer as well as for all units conducting assessment. It is the NEC which issues notices under Section 143(2) to the assesse for which the assessee is required to respond within 15 days of receipt of notice. Upon the issue of a notice, NEC allocates the case to any Assessment Unit through an automated allocation system, ensuring anonymity.

"There is no discretion in selection of assessment cases, while earlier, case selection used to happen manually. In place of single territorial jurisdiction, we now have automated random allocation of cases. While notices used to be issued both manually and on the system, issue of notices will now be done through a central mechanism (by NeAC) in electronic mode. There will be no physical meeting with any officer, no officer will call you to office and no more waiting outside office," said Patanjali Jha, Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Mumbai.

The cases taken up for faceless e-assessment include a mix of returns filed by individuals, businesses, MSME as well as big companies.





