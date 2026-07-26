Income Tax e-filing login FAQs: Answers to common questions on PAN, Aadhaar, OTP, passwords and more

Logging into the Income Tax Department's e-filing portal is usually straightforward, but taxpayers often run into questions about passwords, Aadhaar linking, OTPs, net banking access, and account security.

Here are some of the most important login-related FAQs that can help users access their accounts smoothly.

What is the user ID for logging in? For individual taxpayers, the user ID is the PAN.

Other users, such as Chartered Accountants, ERIs, External Agencies, ITDREIN users, and TIN 2.0 users, receive separate system-generated user IDs during registration.

Does your PAN need to be registered before logging in? Yes.

The PAN used for login must already be registered on the e-filing portal. If it is not registered, the system will prompt you to create an account.

If the account linked to your PAN has been deactivated, you will need to contact the e-filing helpdesk to reactivate it before logging in.

Can you log in without your registered mobile number? Yes.

Your registered mobile number is not mandatory for logging into the e-filing portal. You can sign in using other available login methods.

However, having access to your registered mobile number can be helpful if you need to recover or reset your password.

Is your PAN required to be linked with Aadhaar for login? No.

Taxpayers can still log in even if their PAN is not linked with Aadhaar. However, access to certain services on the portal may be restricted. Linking PAN with Aadhaar is recommended for uninterrupted access to all features.

Do you always need a user ID and password to log in? Not always.

For most login methods, taxpayers need to enter their user ID and password. However, if they choose to log in through net banking, entering the e-filing user ID and password is not required.

Can you log in through net banking instead of using your e-filing password? Yes, provided your bank offers this facility.

Most major banks support net banking login to the e-filing portal. Once enabled, eligible users can access the portal directly through their bank without entering their e-filing password.

Can multiple bank accounts be used for net banking login? No.

Only one validated bank account can be enabled for logging in through net banking. If no validated account has been selected, the portal will display an “Access Denied” message.

Do you always need an OTP to log in? No.

A standard login does not require an OTP. An OTP or another second-factor authentication is needed only if you have enabled additional security through the e-filing Vault.

How can you log in if you cannot receive an OTP? If e-filing Vault's higher security is enabled, you may still be able to log in using other authentication methods that you had previously configured, such as Bank Account EVC, Demat Account EVC, a Digital Signature Certificate (DSC), or Aadhaar OTP, depending on your selected option.

Can you still access your account if you don't have your registered mobile number and higher security is enabled? Yes, in many cases.

You can continue logging in with your user ID and password. However, if Aadhaar OTP has been selected as your second authentication factor, you must have access to the mobile number linked with your Aadhaar to complete the login.

What happens if you enter the wrong password multiple times? The portal automatically locks your account after five consecutive unsuccessful login attempts.

You can unlock it using the “Unlock your account” option or wait for it to be unlocked automatically after 30 minutes.

What should you do if you suspect someone has accessed your e-filing account? If you find your account has been compromised, report the incident to the cybercrime authorities or the local police immediately. As a precaution, change your password if possible and never share your login credentials or OTPs with anyone.