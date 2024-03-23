Income tax e-filing: You can file your ITR even if your PAN card is inoperative. Here is how
Income tax e-filing: If you missed linking your PAN with Aadhaar by the June 2023 deadline and your PAN is inactive, don't worry, you can still file your income tax return. The income tax department had previously clarified that an inoperative PAN remains active. The deadline for individuals not requiring an audit for the Financial Year 2023-24 (Assessment Year 2024-25) to file their Income Tax Returns (ITR) is July 31, 2024.