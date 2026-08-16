Income tax email scams and fake websites: Key warning signs taxpayers should know and how to report them

With tax-related communication being done online, taxpayers need to stay alert to phishing emails and fake websites impersonating the Income Tax Department.
Fraudsters may use official-looking emails, websites, and messages to trick individuals into sharing sensitive financial or login information.
Here’s how taxpayers can identify such scams and report them to the Income Tax Department.
Phishing is a form of online fraud in which scammers impersonate a trusted organisation or service to obtain sensitive information. In the case of tax-related scams, fraudsters may pose as the Income Tax Department and send emails containing links to websites designed to look similar to the official tax portal.
These fake websites may ask taxpayers to enter information such as:
Some phishing emails may also contain attachments or links that can install malicious software or track online activity.
Taxpayers should be cautious if an email claims to be from the Income Tax Department and asks them to provide confidential information or directs them to an unfamiliar website.
Some key precautions include:
It is important to note that the Income Tax Department does not send emails asking taxpayers for PINs, passwords, or other details related to credit cards or bank accounts.
Taxpayers who receive an email claiming to be authorised by the Income Tax Department, or come across a website impersonating the department, can report it to the department.
The suspicious email or website URL can be forwarded to webmanager@incometax.gov.in. A copy can also be sent to incident@cert-in.org.in.
Taxpayers can forward the suspicious email as received. Alternatively, they can provide the email's internet header, which contains additional information that can help authorities trace the source of the message.
After forwarding the suspicious email or relevant information, taxpayers should delete the message.
If a taxpayer receives a phishing email that does not impersonate the Income Tax Department, it can be reported directly to incident@cert-in.org.in.
The key takeaway for taxpayers is to treat unsolicited emails asking for sensitive financial or login information with caution.
Even when an email or website appears official, taxpayers should avoid sharing confidential information unless they have independently verified that they are using the genuine government service.
Disclaimer: This is meant for informational purposes only. Please visit the official website for the latest updates.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.