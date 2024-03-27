Income Tax: Deadline to seek tax exemption via ELSS is tomorrow, not March 31. Here's why
Since the financial markets are closed for three days, mutual fund houses will not be able to process the transactions during these days.
The last date to invest in tax saving instruments is March 31. This is common knowledge but not many are aware that the last date to invest in Equity Linked Savings Instruments (ELSS) is tomorrow i.e., the last date when the markets are open.
