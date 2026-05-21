Income-tax return forms released: Here's all you need to know about ITR-1 Sahaj — Top FAQs answered

The Income-Tax department has notified I-T return (ITR) forms for assessment year 2026-27 (AY27) or financial year 2025-26 (FY26) and enabled Excel Utility for the ITR-1 and ITR-4 forms so that you can prepare returns offline and upload it digitally.
Taxpayers can file ITR online through the official e-filing portal here — https://www.incometax.gov.in/ by logging in with your User ID and password. First time users have register using Aadhaar, PAN and other details.
Notably, it is important to use the correct ITR form to ensure smooth and timely processing by the tax department. In fact, filing your returns with the wrong form could also trigger a notice of correction from the department.
Here's a detailed look at the ITR-1 form aka Sahaj and the most frequently asked questions about its use:
(a) Profits and gains from business and professions;
(b) Short term Capital gains;
(c) Long-term capital gain u/s 112A exceeding Rs.1.25 lakhs
(d) Income from more than one house property;
(e) Income under the head other sources which is of following nature:
Yes, it is mandatory to define the nature of employment while filing of return as one of the following: Central Government Employee, State Government Employee, Employee of Public Sector Enterprise (whether Central or State Government), Pensioners (CG / SG / PSU / other), Employee of Private Sector concern, or Not applicable (in case of family pension income).
You are not required to file any form for opting in or opting out of new tax regime in ITR-1. You can simply tick the “Opting out of new regime” in the ITR form without the need to file any Form.
Only those taxpayers who file ITR-3, ITR-4 or ITR-5 have to submit Form 10-IEA if they have business income. Individuals and HUFs filing their returns in Forms ITR-1 or 2 are not required to submit Form 10-IEA.
You would need to download AIS and keep copies of Form 16, house rent receipt (if applicable), investment payment, premium receipts (if applicable). However, ITRs are annexure-less forms, so you are not required to attach any document (like proof of investment, TDS certificates) along with your return (whether filed manually or electronically). However, you need to keep these documents for situations where they need to be produced before tax authorities such as assessment, inquiry, etc.
From AY 2025-26, the new schedule Section 24(b): Interest on borrowed capital is added. In this schedule taxpayer must furnish below details: Loan taken from, name of the institution or bank, loan account number., date of sanction of loan, total amount of loan, loan outstanding as on date, and interest amount.
For the current tax year, i.e. financial year 2025-2026 or assessment year 2026-2027, the deadline for individual taxpayers filing ITR is 31 July 2026; while for those using ITR forms 3 and 4, is 31 August 2026.
Notably, taxpayers who miss the July deadline can still file a delayed return by 31 December, for FY25-26 / AY26-27.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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