Income Tax: Filed ITR but still waiting for refunds? Here's how long it could take to get credited

ITR Filing: After filing and submitting the income tax returns (ITR), many taxpayers wait for their income tax refunds, especially when they paid more income tax than required.

Around 10 days have passed since the September 16 deadline to file ITR, and several taxpayers are still awaiting refunds. Here, we answer when to expect the ITR refund.

ITR Filing: How long does it take to get ITR refund? Once you've confirmed your ITR submission, the Income Tax Department typically begins processing the refund, and it is credited in 4-5 weeks.

“Usually, it takes 4-5 weeks for the refund to be credited to the account of the taxpayer,” according to the income tax department. But problems such as verification, bank mismatch, or incorrect data can cause delays in the ITR refund process.

The tax department begins processing the ITR refund only after the taxpayer has e-verified the return. If your bank account has been pre-validated, you can track your ITR refund more quickly.

The Income Tax Department recommends to verify information on discrepancies and check your emails for any notifications if the ITR refund isn't received within 4-5 weeks.

“However, if refund is not received during this duration, the taxpayer must check for intimation regarding discrepancies in ITR; check email for any notification from the IT department regarding the refund," the I-T Department said.

ITR Filing: How to track the ITR refund status? A step-by-step guide Step 1: Go to the income tax portal at eportal.incometax.gov.in/iec/foservices/.

Step 2: Sign in to your account using your Income Tax user ID and password.

Step 3: Select the ‘e-File’ tab, click on 'Income Tax Returns' and then choose ‘View Filed Returns.’

Step 4: Your current and past income tax refund status will be shown on the screen.

Step 5: Select 'View details' to check the status of your income tax.