Income Tax: Filed your return? Make sure to e-verify it in time to avoid ITR invalidation

ITR 2025: Since only a few days are remaining to file the income tax return (ITR) before the final deadline of September 15, most taxpayers are busy getting the relevant documents.

The Income Tax (I-T) website revealed that as of August 26, 2025, over 3.75 crore income tax returns had already been filed for FY 2024-25. Out of these, more than 2.37 crore ITRs had already been processed.

And if you, too, have filed your return or are about to do so in a day or two, make sure to take one last step before you consider it done.

E-verification of return Taxpayers must make sure to e-verify their return after filing it. For the uninitiated, e-verification of income tax return is the process of verifying the genuineness of your filed return.

It is imperative to e-verify the return within a stipulated time period (a maximum of 30 days) from the date of filing, failing which the tax return is deemed invalid.

Key points to know for e-verification I. E-verification must be completed within 30 days of filing of income tax return.

II. To verify the return, taxpayers can log in to incometax.gov.in. There, you need to e-file>> incometax returns>> e-verify returns.

III. In addition to the taxpayer, the authorised signatory or representative on behalf of the taxpayer can also perform e-verification.

IV. There are three different ways to carry out e-verification of return:

1. Aadhaar OTP: During this verification process, an OTP will be sent to the number registered with Aadhaar.

2. Net banking: EVC generated through net banking will be sent to the mobile number and email ID registered with the e-filing portal.

3. Bank /demat account: EVC generated through the pre-validated bank account or demat account will be sent to the mobile number and email ID registered with the e-filing portal.

V. Send through post: The duly verified ITR-V in the prescribed format and in the prescribed manner needs to be sent either through ordinary or speed post or in any other mode to this address: Centralised Processing Centre, Income Tax Department, Bengaluru - 560500, Karnataka

VI. Late verification: The CBDT's notification dated March 31, 2024 states that where the return of income is uploaded but e-verification (or ITR-V) is submitted after 30 days of uploading, the date of e-verification/ITR-V submission will be considered as the date of furnishing the return of income. Thereafter, all consequences of the late filing of the return under the Act will follow.